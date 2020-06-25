14419 E Montana Cir #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Nice Neighborhood! - This is a great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home that's centrally located with easy access to I-225! This home is located near plenty of restaurants, shopping, and parks! Perfect for adventures of any kind! Your new home comes complete with a desirable 1 car garage to protect your vehicle from Colorado's weather! Your new home also features all white cabinets, granite counter tops, master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, cozy fireplace, private deck and fenced in yard!



Don't let this one get away! Schedule your showing today!



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 - 16 month Lease Options

*40.00 application fee

*No pets

*Tenant pays gas/electric

*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance



