14419 E Montana Cir #B

Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Nice Neighborhood! - This is a great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home that's centrally located with easy access to I-225! This home is located near plenty of restaurants, shopping, and parks! Perfect for adventures of any kind! Your new home comes complete with a desirable 1 car garage to protect your vehicle from Colorado's weather! Your new home also features all white cabinets, granite counter tops, master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, cozy fireplace, private deck and fenced in yard!
Don't let this one get away! Schedule your showing today!
Additional Lease Terms:
*12 - 16 month Lease Options
*40.00 application fee
*No pets
*Tenant pays gas/electric
*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance
(RLNE3870473)