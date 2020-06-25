All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

14419 E Montana Cir #B

14419 East Montana Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14419 East Montana Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Nice Neighborhood! - This is a great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home that's centrally located with easy access to I-225! This home is located near plenty of restaurants, shopping, and parks! Perfect for adventures of any kind! Your new home comes complete with a desirable 1 car garage to protect your vehicle from Colorado's weather! Your new home also features all white cabinets, granite counter tops, master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, cozy fireplace, private deck and fenced in yard!

Don't let this one get away! Schedule your showing today!

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 - 16 month Lease Options
*40.00 application fee
*No pets
*Tenant pays gas/electric
*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3870473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14419 E Montana Cir #B have any available units?
14419 E Montana Cir #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14419 E Montana Cir #B have?
Some of 14419 E Montana Cir #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14419 E Montana Cir #B currently offering any rent specials?
14419 E Montana Cir #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14419 E Montana Cir #B pet-friendly?
No, 14419 E Montana Cir #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14419 E Montana Cir #B offer parking?
Yes, 14419 E Montana Cir #B offers parking.
Does 14419 E Montana Cir #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14419 E Montana Cir #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14419 E Montana Cir #B have a pool?
No, 14419 E Montana Cir #B does not have a pool.
Does 14419 E Montana Cir #B have accessible units?
No, 14419 E Montana Cir #B does not have accessible units.
Does 14419 E Montana Cir #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 14419 E Montana Cir #B does not have units with dishwashers.
