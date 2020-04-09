All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14228 E 1st Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14228 E 1st Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 8:09 PM

14228 E 1st Drive

14228 East 1st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14228 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a dual master set up great for roommate situations. This unit is on the 3rd floor so no neighbors living above and it has a nice sized balcony. There is also stainless steel and black appliances. The wonderful convenience of a full size washer and dryer in the condo.. There is a community pool for your enjoyment. Easy walk to light rail and bus to travel around town. Close to shopping and dining as well. Must see will not last! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14228 E 1st Drive have any available units?
14228 E 1st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14228 E 1st Drive have?
Some of 14228 E 1st Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14228 E 1st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14228 E 1st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14228 E 1st Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14228 E 1st Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 14228 E 1st Drive offer parking?
No, 14228 E 1st Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14228 E 1st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14228 E 1st Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14228 E 1st Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14228 E 1st Drive has a pool.
Does 14228 E 1st Drive have accessible units?
No, 14228 E 1st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14228 E 1st Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14228 E 1st Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College