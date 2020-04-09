14228 E 1st Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym pool internet access

Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a dual master set up great for roommate situations. This unit is on the 3rd floor so no neighbors living above and it has a nice sized balcony. There is also stainless steel and black appliances. The wonderful convenience of a full size washer and dryer in the condo.. There is a community pool for your enjoyment. Easy walk to light rail and bus to travel around town. Close to shopping and dining as well. Must see will not last! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com