14228 E 1st Drive

14228 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO 80011 City Center North
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a dual master set up great for roommate situations. This unit is on the 3rd floor so no neighbors living above and it has a nice sized balcony. There is also stainless steel and black appliances. The wonderful convenience of a full size washer and dryer in the condo.. There is a community pool for your enjoyment. Easy walk to light rail and bus to travel around town. Close to shopping and dining as well. Must see will not last! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
