Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

1420 Dayton St

1420 Dayton Street · (720) 299-2424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1420 Dayton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazingly Large Studio, 1 bathroom with walk in Closet in Delmar Parkway. Amenities included: central heat, Patio, hardwood floors, New bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities - electric, heat and gas approx $35 per mo, water approx $15. Not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2019. $915/month rent. $915 security deposit required. $45.00 application fee. Please submit the form on this page or contact Aundrea at 720-299-2424 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord. Call for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Dayton St have any available units?
1420 Dayton St has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Dayton St have?
Some of 1420 Dayton St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Dayton St currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Dayton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Dayton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Dayton St is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Dayton St offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Dayton St does offer parking.
Does 1420 Dayton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Dayton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Dayton St have a pool?
No, 1420 Dayton St does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Dayton St have accessible units?
No, 1420 Dayton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Dayton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Dayton St does not have units with dishwashers.
