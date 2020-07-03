All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1414 Clinton Street

1414 North Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1414 North Clinton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a awesome little one bedroom with one bath
**New carpet**
**New paint**
Off street parking
Quality floor plan
This will go quickly
www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com
Pets welcome with Pet fee and monthly pet rent.
Please text 720-618-1324 with any questions
NOT a section 8 participant
You pay electric and gas only

Rental Terms: Rent: $885, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $885, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Clinton Street have any available units?
1414 Clinton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1414 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Clinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Clinton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Clinton Street offer parking?
No, 1414 Clinton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1414 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 1414 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 1414 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 Clinton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 Clinton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

