Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets pool air conditioning

Great 2 bed 3 bath townhome near Heather Ridge Golf Course and Light rail on I-225. Main floor has bedroom, full bath and kitchen. Upstairs features a loft style Master bedroom that has 2 walk in closets, bath with a sunken bathtub. Living room has fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Finished basement with laundry room, 1/2 bath, living space and additional room for storage. Community pool, water, and trash included. Close to light rail, CU med and Childrens Hospital. Cherry Creek Schools