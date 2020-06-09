Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated volleyball court bbq/grill extra storage

13205 E 13th Ave Available 05/15/20 13205 E 13th Ave - This remodeled 3 bedroom home is just right for you! The paint throughout is done in warm, neutral tones that will let your personal style shine through. The large, eat-in kitchen is a dream with gorgeous updated counters, cabinets, new plank flooring, and sleek black appliances.



There is great flow from the living room to the dining room and the layout allows for flex-space for gatherings. The back yard is large enough for volleyball, football, and BBQs.

There is a carport to protect your car and an outside storage space for your treasures. This home is within walking distance of bus routes, shopping, dining, and entertainment.



