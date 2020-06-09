All apartments in Aurora
Location

13205 East 13th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
volleyball court
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
volleyball court
13205 E 13th Ave Available 05/15/20 13205 E 13th Ave - This remodeled 3 bedroom home is just right for you! The paint throughout is done in warm, neutral tones that will let your personal style shine through. The large, eat-in kitchen is a dream with gorgeous updated counters, cabinets, new plank flooring, and sleek black appliances.

There is great flow from the living room to the dining room and the layout allows for flex-space for gatherings. The back yard is large enough for volleyball, football, and BBQs.
There is a carport to protect your car and an outside storage space for your treasures. This home is within walking distance of bus routes, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs

(RLNE4448746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13205 E 13th Ave have any available units?
13205 E 13th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 13205 E 13th Ave have?
Some of 13205 E 13th Ave's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13205 E 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13205 E 13th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13205 E 13th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13205 E 13th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13205 E 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13205 E 13th Ave offers parking.
Does 13205 E 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13205 E 13th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13205 E 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 13205 E 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13205 E 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 13205 E 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13205 E 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13205 E 13th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

