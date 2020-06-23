All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1291 S Waco St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1291 S Waco St
Last updated March 26 2019 at 11:05 PM

1291 S Waco St

1291 South Waco Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1291 South Waco Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Updated Townhome Minutes From Buckley Air Force Base! This home features a Great layout, Lots of natural light, 2 Master suites, Skylights, 1st floor Laminate flooring, Carpeted bedrooms upstairs, New paint, Updated kitchen with shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile countertops and tile backsplash, Living room fireplace, Lots of closet space and Landscaped fenced in back yard! In addition to Buckley AFB, this home is close to E-470, 225, public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Highland Hollows Park is literally steps away so bring your furry friends! Call today to make this your new home! Pet acceptance on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1291 S Waco St have any available units?
1291 S Waco St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1291 S Waco St have?
Some of 1291 S Waco St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1291 S Waco St currently offering any rent specials?
1291 S Waco St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1291 S Waco St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1291 S Waco St is pet friendly.
Does 1291 S Waco St offer parking?
No, 1291 S Waco St does not offer parking.
Does 1291 S Waco St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1291 S Waco St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1291 S Waco St have a pool?
No, 1291 S Waco St does not have a pool.
Does 1291 S Waco St have accessible units?
No, 1291 S Waco St does not have accessible units.
Does 1291 S Waco St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1291 S Waco St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College