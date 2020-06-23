1289 Moline St

Amenities
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style - Aurora/Fitzsimons. - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, AUGUST 31ST FROM 10:00 AM UNTIL 12:00 PM**
Great neighborhood close to Fitzsimons, VA Hospital, and Aurora Central High School.
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
1 Car Detached Garage
New Exterior Paint
New Interior Paint
New Kitchen Quartz Countertops
New Backsplash
New Stainless Steel Appliances
New Blinds
Refinished Hardwoods floors
Remodeled Bathroom
New large concrete patio
New 6 Foot Privacy Fence
Rent $1500
Deposit $1500
Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.
All occupants over the age of 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $25 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.
Application Requirements
Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
A minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions
We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.
A copy of a government-issued photo ID is also required.
Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.
A final decision will be made based on all collected information.
18 Month Lease required
Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)
Dogs allowed - no cats
$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per dog
Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all dogs
