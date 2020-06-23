1289 Moline St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style - Aurora/Fitzsimons. - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, AUGUST 31ST FROM 10:00 AM UNTIL 12:00 PM**



Great neighborhood close to Fitzsimons, VA Hospital, and Aurora Central High School.



2 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

1 Car Detached Garage

New Exterior Paint

New Interior Paint

New Kitchen Quartz Countertops

New Backsplash

New Stainless Steel Appliances

New Blinds

Refinished Hardwoods floors

Remodeled Bathroom

New large concrete patio

New 6 Foot Privacy Fence



Rent $1500

Deposit $1500



Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.



All occupants over the age of 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $25 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.



Application Requirements



Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount

A minimum credit score of 600

No prior evictions



We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.



A copy of a government-issued photo ID is also required.



Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.



A final decision will be made based on all collected information.



18 Month Lease required

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)



Dogs allowed - no cats

$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per dog

Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all dogs



Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.



