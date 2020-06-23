All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

1289 Moline St

1289 Moline Street · No Longer Available
Location

1289 Moline Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style - Aurora/Fitzsimons. - **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, AUGUST 31ST FROM 10:00 AM UNTIL 12:00 PM**

Great neighborhood close to Fitzsimons, VA Hospital, and Aurora Central High School.

2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
1 Car Detached Garage
New Exterior Paint
New Interior Paint
New Kitchen Quartz Countertops
New Backsplash
New Stainless Steel Appliances
New Blinds
Refinished Hardwoods floors
Remodeled Bathroom
New large concrete patio
New 6 Foot Privacy Fence

Rent $1500
Deposit $1500

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.

All occupants over the age of 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $25 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.

Application Requirements

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
A minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions

We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.

A copy of a government-issued photo ID is also required.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

18 Month Lease required
Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)

Dogs allowed - no cats
$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per dog
Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all dogs

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.

(RLNE5113900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1289 Moline St have any available units?
1289 Moline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1289 Moline St have?
Some of 1289 Moline St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1289 Moline St currently offering any rent specials?
1289 Moline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1289 Moline St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1289 Moline St is pet friendly.
Does 1289 Moline St offer parking?
Yes, 1289 Moline St offers parking.
Does 1289 Moline St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1289 Moline St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1289 Moline St have a pool?
No, 1289 Moline St does not have a pool.
Does 1289 Moline St have accessible units?
No, 1289 Moline St does not have accessible units.
Does 1289 Moline St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1289 Moline St does not have units with dishwashers.
