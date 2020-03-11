12710 East Wyoming Cir

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Aurora. This home is clean, well-maintained, and features beautiful laminate floors throughout the common areas, an attached 2 car garage and driveway, and over 1200 sq. ft of living space. Call to schedule a showing before its gone! First month's rent and security deposit required for move in. Pets welcome with pet deposit. For showings please visit: https://showmojo.com/kirbyrichard/gallery Another great home by Kirby at Renters Warehouse.