1259 Quari St
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

1259 Quari St

1259 Quari Street · No Longer Available
Aurora
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1259 Quari Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Total remodel Ranch 4bed 2ba 1car new everything, fence, hdwds, stainless, granite - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Total remodel. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1 car attached garage. New plank hardwoods, new carpet, new 2 tone paint, new stainless appliances, new granite and updated bathrooms. It shows great. Large living room and dining room. Dining room flows into the kitchen. Nice and open. 2 of the bedrooms share a 3/4 bathroom or block at door for private master bath. Laundry room and off that is the 1 car attached garage. Shed out back. Fenced yard. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Dogs are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if owner approved. NO CATS!! No smoking at all. Please drive by and take a look to see if it meets your criteria. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4823304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 Quari St have any available units?
1259 Quari St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 Quari St have?
Some of 1259 Quari St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 Quari St currently offering any rent specials?
1259 Quari St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 Quari St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1259 Quari St is pet friendly.
Does 1259 Quari St offer parking?
Yes, 1259 Quari St offers parking.
Does 1259 Quari St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 Quari St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 Quari St have a pool?
No, 1259 Quari St does not have a pool.
Does 1259 Quari St have accessible units?
No, 1259 Quari St does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 Quari St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1259 Quari St does not have units with dishwashers.
