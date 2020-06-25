1259 Quari St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Total remodel Ranch 4bed 2ba 1car new everything, fence, hdwds, stainless, granite - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Total remodel. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1 car attached garage. New plank hardwoods, new carpet, new 2 tone paint, new stainless appliances, new granite and updated bathrooms. It shows great. Large living room and dining room. Dining room flows into the kitchen. Nice and open. 2 of the bedrooms share a 3/4 bathroom or block at door for private master bath. Laundry room and off that is the 1 car attached garage. Shed out back. Fenced yard. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Dogs are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if owner approved. NO CATS!! No smoking at all. Please drive by and take a look to see if it meets your criteria. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4823304)