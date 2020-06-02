12524 East Dickensen Place

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Heather Ridge will welcome you with 1,121 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Horseshoe Park and Wheel Park. Also nearby are The French Press, King Soopers, Town Center at Aurora, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Ponderosa Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.