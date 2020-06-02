All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 12524 East Dickensen Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
12524 East Dickensen Place
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:54 PM

12524 East Dickensen Place

12524 East Dickensen Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12524 East Dickensen Place, Aurora, CO 80014
East Ridge - Ptarmigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in Heather Ridge will welcome you with 1,121 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Horseshoe Park and Wheel Park. Also nearby are The French Press, King Soopers, Town Center at Aurora, Southlands Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Ponderosa Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12524 East Dickensen Place have any available units?
12524 East Dickensen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12524 East Dickensen Place have?
Some of 12524 East Dickensen Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12524 East Dickensen Place currently offering any rent specials?
12524 East Dickensen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12524 East Dickensen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12524 East Dickensen Place is pet friendly.
Does 12524 East Dickensen Place offer parking?
Yes, 12524 East Dickensen Place offers parking.
Does 12524 East Dickensen Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12524 East Dickensen Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12524 East Dickensen Place have a pool?
No, 12524 East Dickensen Place does not have a pool.
Does 12524 East Dickensen Place have accessible units?
No, 12524 East Dickensen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12524 East Dickensen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12524 East Dickensen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College