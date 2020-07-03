All apartments in Aurora
12516 East Alaska Avenue

12516 East Alaska Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12516 East Alaska Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated brick ranch in Aurora Hills! - This brick ranch home was recently upgraded and is now available for move-in. The house now has a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fresh new paint all over with the additional beds and bath in the finished basement. This home has one car attached garage.

Neighborhood Description: Aurora Hills is a centrally located popular Aurora neighborhood. With tons of parks, golf, shopping, and schools all close by and easy highway access. The school district is Adams-Arapahoe 28j.

This house is ready for move in. We can make this nice house available so you can view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property are acceptable to your needs and wants before paying an application fee. Please bring all decision makers to see it.

* Rent is $2175 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2100 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* Minimum of 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer.
* $250 non-refundable move-in pet fee and $35 monthly rent for each pet. Sorry, but no Pit Bulls, Pit mixes or cats allowed.
* Non-refundable application fee of $25 per adult. You are welcome to review our property and feel free to ask us any questions prior to submitting your application.
* No smoking, drugs or 420 allowed.
* Residents pay utilities.
* Renter's Insurance is required.
* Renter's Insurance should cover all dogs for those with pets.
* Washer/Dryer for rent at $35 per month (subject to availability)
* Garage included
* Performance Bonus Deposit ($2175) plus 1st month's rent ($2100) must be paid in Cash prior to move in via Electronic Cash Payment or bank deposit

We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.
For questions or to schedule a showing, SEND TOUR REQUEST and include your answers to the following questions:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move in?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed to move in?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.
7. Credit score of all adults.
8. Total income (from all sources) for the household.

*Note:
Credit score of 650 is preferred. Lower scores approved with additional refundable deposit. Please check your email or phone once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. We look forward to working with you!

Video link from the owner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5180644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12516 East Alaska Avenue have any available units?
12516 East Alaska Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12516 East Alaska Avenue have?
Some of 12516 East Alaska Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12516 East Alaska Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12516 East Alaska Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12516 East Alaska Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12516 East Alaska Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12516 East Alaska Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12516 East Alaska Avenue offers parking.
Does 12516 East Alaska Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12516 East Alaska Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12516 East Alaska Avenue have a pool?
No, 12516 East Alaska Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12516 East Alaska Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12516 East Alaska Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12516 East Alaska Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12516 East Alaska Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

