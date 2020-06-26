1226 Jamaica St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms and 2 Living Rooms Ranch Home w/Big Yard! - Over 1700 square feet of living in this freshly updated ranch home in Aurora. Original hardwood floors in 3 bedrooms, and new flooring & blinds throughout, large kitchen with room for dining table, covered front porch, exceptionally private and lush fenced back yard, and vintage charm in every room.



4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms & 2 Living Rooms, Large Backyard. New Appliances.



Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with additional refundable deposit & $20.mo pet rent.

Breed restrictions apply (check auroragov website)

Section 8 Accepted.



Visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com to schedule a showing today or apply!



