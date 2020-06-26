All apartments in Aurora
1226 Jamaica St

1226 Jamaica Street · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Jamaica Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms and 2 Living Rooms Ranch Home w/Big Yard! - Over 1700 square feet of living in this freshly updated ranch home in Aurora. Original hardwood floors in 3 bedrooms, and new flooring & blinds throughout, large kitchen with room for dining table, covered front porch, exceptionally private and lush fenced back yard, and vintage charm in every room.

4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms & 2 Living Rooms, Large Backyard. New Appliances.

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional refundable deposit & $20.mo pet rent.
Breed restrictions apply (check auroragov website)
Section 8 Accepted.

Visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com to schedule a showing today or apply!

(RLNE4204647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Jamaica St have any available units?
1226 Jamaica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 Jamaica St have?
Some of 1226 Jamaica St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Jamaica St currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Jamaica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Jamaica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 Jamaica St is pet friendly.
Does 1226 Jamaica St offer parking?
No, 1226 Jamaica St does not offer parking.
Does 1226 Jamaica St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Jamaica St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Jamaica St have a pool?
No, 1226 Jamaica St does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Jamaica St have accessible units?
No, 1226 Jamaica St does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Jamaica St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 Jamaica St does not have units with dishwashers.
