1226 Jamaica St

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms and 2 Living Rooms Ranch Home w/Big Yard! - Over 1700 square feet of living in this freshly updated ranch home in Aurora. Original hardwood floors in 3 bedrooms, and new flooring & blinds throughout, large kitchen with room for dining table, covered front porch, exceptionally private and lush fenced back yard, and vintage charm in every room.
4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms & 2 Living Rooms, Large Backyard. New Appliances.
Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional refundable deposit & $20.mo pet rent.
Breed restrictions apply (check auroragov website)
Section 8 Accepted.
Visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com to schedule a showing today or apply!
(RLNE4204647)