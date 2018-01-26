Amenities
1220 Scranton St Available 06/10/19 Hoffman Heights Home in Aurora !! - Beautifully Updated Home in an Up and Coming Neighborhood! - This gorgeously remodeled 3 bed, 2 bathroom ranch house has an amazing open floor plan, with a large family room newly added to the back of the home. The floor plan centers around the kitchen, dining and living rooms, which open to the the great family room! Entertain in your beautiful kitchen, with newer stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space.
With updates throughout the house, including the natural stone in the main bathroom, new carpet, and a mudroom with washer and dryer hookups.
Outside, the covered patio looks out to the new garden shed, perfect for gardening and lawn care items! This move in ready home is very close to the new VA, restaurants, public transportation and shopping. Downtown and DIA are about 15 minutes away!
Small dogs allowed
Washer/Dryer hook ups
One car garage
Lawn care Included
Call today for a private showing!!
720-474-2822
No Cats Allowed
