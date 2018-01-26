All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 6 2019

1220 Scranton St

1220 Scranton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Scranton Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1220 Scranton St Available 06/10/19 Hoffman Heights Home in Aurora !! - Beautifully Updated Home in an Up and Coming Neighborhood! - This gorgeously remodeled 3 bed, 2 bathroom ranch house has an amazing open floor plan, with a large family room newly added to the back of the home. The floor plan centers around the kitchen, dining and living rooms, which open to the the great family room! Entertain in your beautiful kitchen, with newer stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space.

With updates throughout the house, including the natural stone in the main bathroom, new carpet, and a mudroom with washer and dryer hookups.

Outside, the covered patio looks out to the new garden shed, perfect for gardening and lawn care items! This move in ready home is very close to the new VA, restaurants, public transportation and shopping. Downtown and DIA are about 15 minutes away!

Small dogs allowed
Washer/Dryer hook ups
One car garage
Lawn care Included

Call today for a private showing!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4925389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Scranton St have any available units?
1220 Scranton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Scranton St have?
Some of 1220 Scranton St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Scranton St currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Scranton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Scranton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Scranton St is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Scranton St offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Scranton St offers parking.
Does 1220 Scranton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Scranton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Scranton St have a pool?
No, 1220 Scranton St does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Scranton St have accessible units?
No, 1220 Scranton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Scranton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Scranton St does not have units with dishwashers.
