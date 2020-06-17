12176 East Amherst Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #691763.



This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Dam East will welcome you with 2,122 square feet of living space!



Entertain with ease with this wonderful open layout. You are sure to love the tons of natural light! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an office/study with built-in shelves, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, an unfinished basement, a crawl space, and an attic fan. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the covered patio, porch, or fenced yard. Spend quality time at the community pool, tennis courts, or in the clubhouse. Nearby are many shopping, dining, and entertainment options! Quick access to the light rail, DTC, Fitzsimons Campus, VA Hospital, Children's Hospital, and more!



Located in the Cherry Creek School District!!!!



1 pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



