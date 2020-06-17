All apartments in Aurora
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
12176 East Amherst Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12176 East Amherst Circle

12176 East Amherst Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12176 East Amherst Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #691763.

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Dam East will welcome you with 2,122 square feet of living space!

Entertain with ease with this wonderful open layout. You are sure to love the tons of natural light! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an office/study with built-in shelves, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, an unfinished basement, a crawl space, and an attic fan. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the covered patio, porch, or fenced yard. Spend quality time at the community pool, tennis courts, or in the clubhouse. Nearby are many shopping, dining, and entertainment options! Quick access to the light rail, DTC, Fitzsimons Campus, VA Hospital, Children's Hospital, and more!

Located in the Cherry Creek School District!!!!

1 pet is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #691763.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

