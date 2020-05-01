All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 20 2020

12161 East Center Drive

12161 East Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12161 East Center Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1209309.

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora Hills will welcome you with 2,592 square feet of living space!

Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a fridge, stove, and disposal. Relax in the downstairs jetted tub! Other great features of this home include beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a full finished basement complete with a family room and huge bonus room with tons of closet space. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Nearby are biking/walking trails, Utah Park, Aurora Main Library, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and Mississippi.

Nearby schools include Virginia Court Elementary School, Aurora Hills Middle School, and Gateway High School.

Dogs are welcome upon a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12161 East Center Drive have any available units?
12161 East Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 12161 East Center Drive have?
Some of 12161 East Center Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12161 East Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12161 East Center Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12161 East Center Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12161 East Center Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12161 East Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12161 East Center Drive does offer parking.
Does 12161 East Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12161 East Center Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12161 East Center Drive have a pool?
No, 12161 East Center Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12161 East Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 12161 East Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12161 East Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12161 East Center Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
