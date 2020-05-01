12161 East Center Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1209309.



This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora Hills will welcome you with 2,592 square feet of living space!



Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a fridge, stove, and disposal. Relax in the downstairs jetted tub! Other great features of this home include beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a full finished basement complete with a family room and huge bonus room with tons of closet space. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Nearby are biking/walking trails, Utah Park, Aurora Main Library, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and Mississippi.



Nearby schools include Virginia Court Elementary School, Aurora Hills Middle School, and Gateway High School.



Dogs are welcome upon a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1209309.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.