1216 Macon St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1216 Macon St

1216 North Macon Street · No Longer Available
1216 North Macon Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent Near Fitzsimons! - Great home for rent! 2 beds, 1 full bath. Large and bright living area. Fresh paint with newly refinished hardwood floors without. Off the kitchen is a great covered patio, huge backyard and access to the detached 1 car garage. Washer and dryer in home. Just 3 blocks from Nome Park. Close to Fitzsimmons with easy access to Colfax Avenue I-225. Minimum 1 year lease.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be transferred into your name when the lease begins. There is a $45 application fee for each adult who will be living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.

To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com/vacancies. Call today for a personal showing! 970 205-9907 -Rich

(RLNE3759085)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
