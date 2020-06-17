1216 Macon St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent Near Fitzsimons! - Great home for rent! 2 beds, 1 full bath. Large and bright living area. Fresh paint with newly refinished hardwood floors without. Off the kitchen is a great covered patio, huge backyard and access to the detached 1 car garage. Washer and dryer in home. Just 3 blocks from Nome Park. Close to Fitzsimmons with easy access to Colfax Avenue I-225. Minimum 1 year lease.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be transferred into your name when the lease begins. There is a $45 application fee for each adult who will be living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.



To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com/vacancies. Call today for a personal showing! 970 205-9907 -Rich



