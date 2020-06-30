All apartments in Aurora
12134 E Ohio Ave
12134 E Ohio Ave

12134 East Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12134 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Planning on undergoing a FULL REMODEL!
This brick ranch style home offers a huge master bathroom with a retreat area , good size kitchen and eating space of the kitchen. Open space floor plan. In the back it features a huge bonus room, ideal for entertaining, gym, sun room, etc. The basement is finished with a bedroom, a bathroom, laundry area and living room. This property is clean and well taken cared off. The fenced back yard offer 2 storage sheds. Great location, within to schools, retail, groceries, public transportation, parks, golf courses and more.

**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

