12134 E Ohio Ave

Amenities

Planning on undergoing a FULL REMODEL!

This brick ranch style home offers a huge master bathroom with a retreat area , good size kitchen and eating space of the kitchen. Open space floor plan. In the back it features a huge bonus room, ideal for entertaining, gym, sun room, etc. The basement is finished with a bedroom, a bathroom, laundry area and living room. This property is clean and well taken cared off. The fenced back yard offer 2 storage sheds. Great location, within to schools, retail, groceries, public transportation, parks, golf courses and more.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds