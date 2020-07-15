11861 East Yale Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

*** Ask us about our free rent program! ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #794350.



This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac in the Dam West neighborhood will welcome you with 2,132 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include a hot tub, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or garden. Spend some quality time at the community pool or in the clubhouse. Nearby are biking/walking trails, Babi Van Park, Cherry Creek State Park, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Kennedy Golf Course, and many shopping/dining options including King Soopers, Whole Foods, Target, and Starbucks. Short drive to DTC! Travel is easy with quick access to 225 and Light Rail/Park N Ride stations.



Nearby schools include Polton Elementary School.



Dogs and cats are welcome upon a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



*** Ask us about our free rent program! ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #794350.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.