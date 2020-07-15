All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11861 East Yale Court

11861 East Yale Court · No Longer Available
Location

11861 East Yale Court, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
*** Ask us about our free rent program! ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #794350.

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located on a cul-de-sac in the Dam West neighborhood will welcome you with 2,132 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include a hot tub, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or garden. Spend some quality time at the community pool or in the clubhouse. Nearby are biking/walking trails, Babi Van Park, Cherry Creek State Park, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Kennedy Golf Course, and many shopping/dining options including King Soopers, Whole Foods, Target, and Starbucks. Short drive to DTC! Travel is easy with quick access to 225 and Light Rail/Park N Ride stations.

Nearby schools include Polton Elementary School.

Dogs and cats are welcome upon a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11861 East Yale Court have any available units?
11861 East Yale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11861 East Yale Court have?
Some of 11861 East Yale Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11861 East Yale Court currently offering any rent specials?
11861 East Yale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11861 East Yale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11861 East Yale Court is pet friendly.
Does 11861 East Yale Court offer parking?
Yes, 11861 East Yale Court offers parking.
Does 11861 East Yale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11861 East Yale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11861 East Yale Court have a pool?
Yes, 11861 East Yale Court has a pool.
Does 11861 East Yale Court have accessible units?
No, 11861 East Yale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11861 East Yale Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11861 East Yale Court does not have units with dishwashers.
