1180 Yosemite Apt# 307

in unit laundry pet friendly parking fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom one bath next to Lowry - Nicely redone 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with stackable washer and dryer. Top (3rd) floor with Western View. Located just north of Lowry. Laminate floors throughout give home rich warm feel,. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Eating area off of kitchen. Resident only pays eclectic. Heat and water included in rent. Off street parking or parking in front/side of building. Close to public transportation. Denver address but Arapahoe County. Boston P-8 and Aurora Central High School area. Housing vouchers accepted.



Application fee $35 for each person in household 18 or older.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



