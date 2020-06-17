11710 E Cedar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Coming soon: Light & Bright Townhouse With Garage - This lovely 2-story townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, and over 1,000 square feet of living space. There is an attached over-sized 1 car garage, a full living room, a dining room, and a laundry room in the basement that is complete with a washer and dryer!



The baths and kitchen are updated, and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. This townhouse also has air conditioning, a wood-burning fireplace, ceiling fan, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings. There is also a deck for your enjoyment! Water, Sewer, and Trash is included in the rent! A well behaved dog under 40 lbs welcome with additional deposit.



No Cats Allowed



