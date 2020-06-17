All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 11710 E Cedar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
11710 E Cedar Avenue
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

11710 E Cedar Avenue

11710 East Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Highline Villages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11710 East Cedar Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Coming soon: Light & Bright Townhouse With Garage - This lovely 2-story townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, and over 1,000 square feet of living space. There is an attached over-sized 1 car garage, a full living room, a dining room, and a laundry room in the basement that is complete with a washer and dryer!

The baths and kitchen are updated, and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and a garbage disposal. This townhouse also has air conditioning, a wood-burning fireplace, ceiling fan, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings. There is also a deck for your enjoyment! Water, Sewer, and Trash is included in the rent! A well behaved dog under 40 lbs welcome with additional deposit.

Call / text 888.883.1193 or visit www.rently.com to register. VISIT EDGE at www.5280edge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application. CALL EDGE at 303.839.1201 x 105 to answer any questions you may have.

EMD 2019-0509

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3944122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11710 E Cedar Avenue have any available units?
11710 E Cedar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11710 E Cedar Avenue have?
Some of 11710 E Cedar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11710 E Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11710 E Cedar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11710 E Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11710 E Cedar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11710 E Cedar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11710 E Cedar Avenue offers parking.
Does 11710 E Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11710 E Cedar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11710 E Cedar Avenue have a pool?
No, 11710 E Cedar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11710 E Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11710 E Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11710 E Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11710 E Cedar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College