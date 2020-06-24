All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

11498 East 7th Avenue

11498 East 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11498 East 7th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom house near Lowry!
Features large fenced yard, new paint, new carpet.
Available for self showing through Rently.com.
Please do not submit application until you have personally viewed the property.
No application fee, must have verifiable income and rental history, bad or no credit okay.
Pets okay $100 pet fee/pet
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Please note fence will be repaired and trash will be removed prior to move in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11498 East 7th Avenue have any available units?
11498 East 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 11498 East 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11498 East 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11498 East 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11498 East 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11498 East 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 11498 East 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11498 East 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11498 East 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11498 East 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 11498 East 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11498 East 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11498 East 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11498 East 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11498 East 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11498 East 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11498 East 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
