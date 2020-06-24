11498 East 7th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom house near Lowry!

Features large fenced yard, new paint, new carpet.

Available for self showing through Rently.com.

Please do not submit application until you have personally viewed the property.

No application fee, must have verifiable income and rental history, bad or no credit okay.

Pets okay $100 pet fee/pet

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Please note fence will be repaired and trash will be removed prior to move in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.