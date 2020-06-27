1147 Akron Street

Amenities

Available Now!!!



This 1 bedroom, 1 bath is newly renovated with a great location. Located walking distance to Lowry College Campus and near Lowry shops. Near a vast area of parks and recreation with biking trails, shopping, and more. Neighborhood is quite and very friendly. Great back patio off of your kitchen, excellent for grilling and spending time outside during the weekends.

Onsite laundry (1.50 wash/1.50 dry), assigned parking, water and trash paid.



Rent: $995

Deposit: $800

Monthly Utility Fee: $59.00 (Water, Trash, Sewer)



Term: 12 + Months

Laundry On Site

1 Assigned Off Street Parking Space Included !

1 Storage Locker Included!



Dog/Cat okay!

$250 Pet Deposit Per Pet

$50 Pet Fee Per Month Per Pet



OTHER:

Resident Pay: Electric, Gas, Cable, Internet, Phone



Heat source: Forced Air

A/C: None (can install window unit)

Electric & Gas: Xcel energy



Qualifications:

No evictions with in past 7 years

No felonies with in past 7 years

No monies owed to previous landlords or property mgmt. companies

Security Deposit W.A.C. - see website for details. www.BW-Rentals.com