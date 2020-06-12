All apartments in Aurora
11300 E 16th Ave
11300 E 16th Ave

11300 E 16th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11300 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a096c7c058 ---- The apartments at Park 16, located just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, offer spacious 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include an outdoor pool, on-site laundry, and free off-street parking. Select apartments have been updated with new flooring, paint and carpeting. The kitchens feature an electric cooktop, oven, and disposal, with dishwasher and microwave in select units. 2 pets are allowed, with a maximum weight of 65 lbs each. Located in northwest Aurora, Park 16 Apartments are near the newly developed Stapleton neighborhood, Central Park, and the Stanley Marketplace. It?s also just a few blocks from the Anschutz Medical Campus, with easy access to I-225 and I-70.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11300 E 16th Ave have any available units?
11300 E 16th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11300 E 16th Ave have?
Some of 11300 E 16th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11300 E 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11300 E 16th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11300 E 16th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11300 E 16th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11300 E 16th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11300 E 16th Ave offers parking.
Does 11300 E 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11300 E 16th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11300 E 16th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11300 E 16th Ave has a pool.
Does 11300 E 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 11300 E 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11300 E 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11300 E 16th Ave has units with dishwashers.

