All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 11237 E. 25th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
11237 E. 25th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11237 E. 25th Ave

11237 E 25th Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11237 E 25th Dr, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BUILT IN 2017! HIGH EFFICIENCY WASHER & DRYER! WALKABLE TO STANLEY MARKET! - To schedule a showing call or text 303-683-1774 -or- Use our online scheduling tool https://calendly.com/modshowings/25th

6 or 18 month lease term.
Tenants pay all utilities except trash
Up to 2 cats with a $150 non refundable pet fee per animal, $20/month pet rent
No dogs, No exotic pets
Gas forced air heat and central A/C.

MOD Properties now offering a two-story 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome featuring approximately 1285 square feet and built in 2017. Downstairs features open floor plan with beautiful vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen has all stainless appliances, including a gas stove, and an organized pantry closet. Bathrooms feature grey tile floors and pretty white tile bathroom surround. High efficiency washer/dryer in upstairs laundry room along with a tankless water heater. Bedrooms are carpeted and contain organized shelving. Attached 2 car garage with space for additional storage. Stanley Market is just down the street. Located close to the Eastbridge Community of Stapleton with easy access to I-70 and 225.

This property is a part of the Stapleton Master Community www.stapletoncommunity.com 303-388-0724 Residents can apply to get a resident card which allows access to community outdoor pools, discounted & early event registration, and can be presented to select merchants for discounts. There is a $ 20 annual fee for the Resident Membership card. Renters need to bring a valid lease agreement AND a current utility bill or credit card statement showing their Stapleton address.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4500969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11237 E. 25th Ave have any available units?
11237 E. 25th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11237 E. 25th Ave have?
Some of 11237 E. 25th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11237 E. 25th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11237 E. 25th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11237 E. 25th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11237 E. 25th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11237 E. 25th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11237 E. 25th Ave does offer parking.
Does 11237 E. 25th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11237 E. 25th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11237 E. 25th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11237 E. 25th Ave has a pool.
Does 11237 E. 25th Ave have accessible units?
No, 11237 E. 25th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11237 E. 25th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11237 E. 25th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College