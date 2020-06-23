11237 E. 25th Ave

Amenities

BUILT IN 2017! HIGH EFFICIENCY WASHER & DRYER! WALKABLE TO STANLEY MARKET! - To schedule a showing call or text 303-683-1774 -or- Use our online scheduling tool https://calendly.com/modshowings/25th



6 or 18 month lease term.

Tenants pay all utilities except trash

Up to 2 cats with a $150 non refundable pet fee per animal, $20/month pet rent

No dogs, No exotic pets

Gas forced air heat and central A/C.



MOD Properties now offering a two-story 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome featuring approximately 1285 square feet and built in 2017. Downstairs features open floor plan with beautiful vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen has all stainless appliances, including a gas stove, and an organized pantry closet. Bathrooms feature grey tile floors and pretty white tile bathroom surround. High efficiency washer/dryer in upstairs laundry room along with a tankless water heater. Bedrooms are carpeted and contain organized shelving. Attached 2 car garage with space for additional storage. Stanley Market is just down the street. Located close to the Eastbridge Community of Stapleton with easy access to I-70 and 225.



This property is a part of the Stapleton Master Community www.stapletoncommunity.com 303-388-0724 Residents can apply to get a resident card which allows access to community outdoor pools, discounted & early event registration, and can be presented to select merchants for discounts. There is a $ 20 annual fee for the Resident Membership card. Renters need to bring a valid lease agreement AND a current utility bill or credit card statement showing their Stapleton address.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties. 303.683.1774.



