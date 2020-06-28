All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:44 AM

11135 E 25th Ave

11135 East 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11135 East 25th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous new 2-story row-house in the highly coveted newer neighborhoods in Stapleton. Beautiful open floor-plan with modern touches, neutral colors and upgrades throughout. The main level includes, living room opening to a kitchen with a sunny eating space, breakfast bar, 42" cabinets, SS appliances, Corian counters, tile backsplash. The upper level consists of master bedroom and a private master bathroom with Corian counters, two secondary bedrooms and a full bath. Wonderful location within walking or biking distance to Anschutz Medical Center. Close to entertainment, shopping, dining, multiple parks, a nature preserve, 29th Avenue Town Center, Eastbridge Town Center and Stanley Marketplace. Near major routes for quick commutes to Denver or Boulder. Call Jana for showings 720-766.2449. $50.00 application fee for all adults over 18 years of age. Apply on-line at rentdenvernow.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11135 E 25th Ave have any available units?
11135 E 25th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 11135 E 25th Ave have?
Some of 11135 E 25th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11135 E 25th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11135 E 25th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11135 E 25th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11135 E 25th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 11135 E 25th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11135 E 25th Ave offers parking.
Does 11135 E 25th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11135 E 25th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11135 E 25th Ave have a pool?
No, 11135 E 25th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11135 E 25th Ave have accessible units?
No, 11135 E 25th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11135 E 25th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11135 E 25th Ave has units with dishwashers.
