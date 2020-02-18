11135 E 25th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Gorgeous new 2-story row-house in the highly coveted newer neighborhoods in Stapleton. Beautiful open floor-plan with modern touches, neutral colors and upgrades throughout. The main level includes, living room opening to a kitchen with a sunny eating space, breakfast bar, 42" cabinets, SS appliances, Corian counters, tile backsplash. The upper level consists of master bedroom and a private master bathroom with Corian counters, two secondary bedrooms and a full bath. Wonderful location within walking or biking distance to Anschutz Medical Center. Close to entertainment, shopping, dining, multiple parks, a nature preserve, 29th Avenue Town Center, Eastbridge Town Center and Stanley Marketplace. Near major routes for quick commutes to Denver or Boulder. Call Pam for showings 720-201-2727. $50.00 application fee for all adults over 18 years of age. Apply on-line at rentdenvernow.com