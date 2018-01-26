10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse

* 2 bed, 1 bath, Cherry Creek schools, Great location off Havana and Exposition with washer/dryer in complex - * More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com To set up a showing, click on the blue button.

* Great location off Havana and Exposition with lots of amenities such as club house and washer/dryer in complex

$1100 per month, pets are extra.

* 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 in Aurora 80012

* Cherry Creek Schools with the elementary school only a block away. Updated kitchen.

* 2 bed, 1 bath, 1000 sf condo

* Close to buses, parks (Expo park), schools, shopping, etc.

* Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric. * Section 8 OK.

* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.

* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923

* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155

* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html

To set up a showing, + All showings are scheduled online through www.richdavis.com/rentals.html (click on property details, then "contact us")



