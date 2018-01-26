All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County

10772 East Exposition Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10772 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
* 2 bed, 1 bath, Cherry Creek schools, Great location off Havana and Exposition with washer/dryer in complex - * More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com To set up a showing, click on the blue button.
* Great location off Havana and Exposition with lots of amenities such as club house and washer/dryer in complex
$1100 per month, pets are extra.
* 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 in Aurora 80012
* Cherry Creek Schools with the elementary school only a block away. Updated kitchen.
* 2 bed, 1 bath, 1000 sf condo
* Close to buses, parks (Expo park), schools, shopping, etc.
* Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric. * Section 8 OK.
* $40 application fee. If everything looks good on the application, you can pay half the deposit the first month and half the second month. Poor credit? We are flexible with extra deposit. See richdavis.com for more information.
* Showing/Rental Questions rent@richdavis.com 303-731-6923
* Se Habla Espanol (303) 558-6155
* More pictures, info and showing info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html
To set up a showing, + All showings are scheduled online through www.richdavis.com/rentals.html (click on property details, then "contact us")

(RLNE3981239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County have any available units?
10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County have?
Some of 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County currently offering any rent specials?
10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County pet-friendly?
Yes, 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County is pet friendly.
Does 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County offer parking?
No, 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County does not offer parking.
Does 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County have a pool?
No, 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County does not have a pool.
Does 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County have accessible units?
No, 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County does not have accessible units.
Does 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County have units with dishwashers?
No, 10772 E. Exposition Ave. #342 Arapahoe County does not have units with dishwashers.
