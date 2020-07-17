All apartments in Aurora
10124 E Jewell Ave #11

10124 East Jewell Avenue · (720) 500-6473
Location

10124 East Jewell Avenue, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,300

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
10124 E Jewell Ave #11 Available 08/15/20 Quiet Townhome with Two Master Suites - Updated and Cozy: Step into this adorable townhome with tons of updates. New flooring goes throughout the main level featuring the living room with a wood burning fireplace, half bath, and the attractive kitchen with updated appliances and countertops. Just off the kitchen is the back patio, perfect for grilling out and outdoor hangs. Just behind the patio is the detached two car garage with ample storage abilities. Upstairs are two sizable master suites, each with updated, full sized bathrooms. In the basement is an option for a second living area, crafts area, or a bedroom, with an additional updated half bathroom. The laundry is also in the basement. Located in the Cherry Creek school district and quiet roads, you’re not far from shopping, dining, and have easy access I-25.

Home is available 8/15. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for the first pet, $200 for each additional. All appliances included. Tenants will have access to community features including the clubhouse with a pool and hot tub along with tennis courts. Water and trash are included, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Call for more information or to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5881731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 have any available units?
10124 E Jewell Ave #11 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 have?
Some of 10124 E Jewell Ave #11's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 currently offering any rent specials?
10124 E Jewell Ave #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 is pet friendly.
Does 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 offer parking?
Yes, 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 offers parking.
Does 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 have a pool?
Yes, 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 has a pool.
Does 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 have accessible units?
No, 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10124 E Jewell Ave #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
