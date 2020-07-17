Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

10124 E Jewell Ave #11 Available 08/15/20 Quiet Townhome with Two Master Suites - Updated and Cozy: Step into this adorable townhome with tons of updates. New flooring goes throughout the main level featuring the living room with a wood burning fireplace, half bath, and the attractive kitchen with updated appliances and countertops. Just off the kitchen is the back patio, perfect for grilling out and outdoor hangs. Just behind the patio is the detached two car garage with ample storage abilities. Upstairs are two sizable master suites, each with updated, full sized bathrooms. In the basement is an option for a second living area, crafts area, or a bedroom, with an additional updated half bathroom. The laundry is also in the basement. Located in the Cherry Creek school district and quiet roads, you’re not far from shopping, dining, and have easy access I-25.



Home is available 8/15. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for the first pet, $200 for each additional. All appliances included. Tenants will have access to community features including the clubhouse with a pool and hot tub along with tennis courts. Water and trash are included, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Call for more information or to schedule a tour!



