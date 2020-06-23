All apartments in Aurora
10091 E Carolina Drive #203

10091 East Carolina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10091 East Carolina Drive, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Cherry Creek School Condo in Aurora !! - Top floor unit !!! Cherry Creek School Condo in Aurora Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms. Three large bedrooms and two bathrooms. All updated

Newer paint, Newer carpet, updated throughout!! One car garage and one dedicated parking spot.

This home is amazing and will not last call today for a showing soon!!!

Dog is accepted with deposit!!

The complex has the following amenities: Clubhouse, Outdoor pool and Jacuzzi. Centrally located with easy access to downtown Denver, I-225, DIA, DTC, & University of CO., Anschutz Medical Center. Only blocks from Costco, Starbucks, Einstein Bagels, Kohl s, Sprouts, & Target to name just a few. Hurry, this one won't last long!

Section 8 welcome!!

Call today for your showing!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4555398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 have any available units?
10091 E Carolina Drive #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 have?
Some of 10091 E Carolina Drive #203's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 currently offering any rent specials?
10091 E Carolina Drive #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 is pet friendly.
Does 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 offer parking?
Yes, 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 does offer parking.
Does 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 have a pool?
Yes, 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 has a pool.
Does 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 have accessible units?
No, 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10091 E Carolina Drive #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
