10091 E Carolina Drive #203

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool clubhouse carpet

Cherry Creek School Condo in Aurora !! - Top floor unit !!! Cherry Creek School Condo in Aurora Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms. Three large bedrooms and two bathrooms. All updated



Newer paint, Newer carpet, updated throughout!! One car garage and one dedicated parking spot.



This home is amazing and will not last call today for a showing soon!!!



Dog is accepted with deposit!!



The complex has the following amenities: Clubhouse, Outdoor pool and Jacuzzi. Centrally located with easy access to downtown Denver, I-225, DIA, DTC, & University of CO., Anschutz Medical Center. Only blocks from Costco, Starbucks, Einstein Bagels, Kohl s, Sprouts, & Target to name just a few. Hurry, this one won't last long!



Section 8 welcome!!



Call today for your showing!!

720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4555398)