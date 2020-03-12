Rent Calculator
All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 9572 W 66th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
9572 W 66th Ave
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9572 W 66th Ave
9572 West 66th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9572 West 66th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Scenic Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex 1 - Property Id: 150689
Totally remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath duplex in Arvada
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150689p
Property Id 150689
(RLNE5165261)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9572 W 66th Ave have any available units?
9572 W 66th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arvada, CO
.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arvada Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9572 W 66th Ave have?
Some of 9572 W 66th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9572 W 66th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9572 W 66th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9572 W 66th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9572 W 66th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9572 W 66th Ave offer parking?
No, 9572 W 66th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9572 W 66th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9572 W 66th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9572 W 66th Ave have a pool?
No, 9572 W 66th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9572 W 66th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9572 W 66th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9572 W 66th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9572 W 66th Ave has units with dishwashers.
