Park Place Olde Town

Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $19 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Due to safety concerns Bull Terriers (Pit, Staffordshire, etc.), Rottweiler’s, Chows, Doberman Pinchers, American Bull Dog, Presa Canario, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Pei’s, or mixed breeds with these bloodlines will not be allowed. If your pet resembles any of these bloodlines it could be denied. Exotic and farm animals are not permitted; exotic pets include snakes, gerbils, ferrets, reptiles, etc. Cats: Cats must be spayed or neutered. Cats or dogs under one year of age will require a deposit equal to flooring replacement.
Parking Details: There is underground reserved parking, motorcycle parking, and a free parking lot. However, there are parking passes required.