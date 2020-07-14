Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym pool bbq/grill accessible elevator parking 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car charging cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community trash valet

Experience the ultimate urban lifestyle at Park Place Olde Town. Our luxurious apartment community is situated in the heart of Olde Town Arvada, Colorado.

Our selection of one and two bedroom floor plans are a superb combination of comfort and elegance. Our residences are well appointed with the finest of features, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer cabinets, laminate plank flooring, and spacious walk-in closets. Your living space is extended with a balcony or patio where you can take in the stunning views of the city and surrounding mountains.

Residents have access to three elevated courtyards that feature a pool and grilling stations. Exercise your mind and body at our state-of-the-art fitness center or enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee at our contemporary lounge. Spend time with your pet at the grooming station and adjoining McIlvoy Park Schedule your tour today and discover the life you've been dreaming of at Park Place Olde Town.