Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

Park Place Olde Town

5743 Teller St · (720) 307-3784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO 80002
Olde Town Arvada Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 430 · Avail. now

$1,593

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 327 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,659

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,131

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,282

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$2,301

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Place Olde Town.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet
Experience the ultimate urban lifestyle at Park Place Olde Town. Our luxurious apartment community is situated in the heart of Olde Town Arvada, Colorado.
Our selection of one and two bedroom floor plans are a superb combination of comfort and elegance. Our residences are well appointed with the finest of features, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer cabinets, laminate plank flooring, and spacious walk-in closets. Your living space is extended with a balcony or patio where you can take in the stunning views of the city and surrounding mountains.
Residents have access to three elevated courtyards that feature a pool and grilling stations. Exercise your mind and body at our state-of-the-art fitness center or enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee at our contemporary lounge. Spend time with your pet at the grooming station and adjoining McIlvoy Park Schedule your tour today and discover the life you've been dreaming of at Park Place Olde Town.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $19 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Due to safety concerns Bull Terriers (Pit, Staffordshire, etc.), Rottweiler’s, Chows, Doberman Pinchers, American Bull Dog, Presa Canario, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Pei’s, or mixed breeds with these bloodlines will not be allowed. If your pet resembles any of these bloodlines it could be denied. Exotic and farm animals are not permitted; exotic pets include snakes, gerbils, ferrets, reptiles, etc. Cats: Cats must be spayed or neutered. Cats or dogs under one year of age will require a deposit equal to flooring replacement.
Parking Details: There is underground reserved parking, motorcycle parking, and a free parking lot. However, there are parking passes required.
Storage Details: Additional Storage available, starting at $65.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Place Olde Town have any available units?
Park Place Olde Town has 12 units available starting at $1,593 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Place Olde Town have?
Some of Park Place Olde Town's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Place Olde Town currently offering any rent specials?
Park Place Olde Town is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Place Olde Town pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Place Olde Town is pet friendly.
Does Park Place Olde Town offer parking?
Yes, Park Place Olde Town offers parking.
Does Park Place Olde Town have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Place Olde Town offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Place Olde Town have a pool?
Yes, Park Place Olde Town has a pool.
Does Park Place Olde Town have accessible units?
Yes, Park Place Olde Town has accessible units.
Does Park Place Olde Town have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Place Olde Town has units with dishwashers.
