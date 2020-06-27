1747 Bridgeport

Amenities

Beautiful and Gorgeous 2 Story Condo. Located in the Extraordinarily Quiet, Beautiful and Serene Solana Park with Gated Community. Small gated front courtyard leads you to a High Vaulted Ceilings, an extremely Cozy Fireplace for ROMANTIC WINTERS, Spacious Living Room has a large sliding door to the private patio which is great for BBQ'S. Nice size of kitchen with bay window. Open Floor Plan. The stairway leads you upstairs to Master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet. Other 2 bedroom and guest Full Bath. Central A/C unit. Laundry room in the garage. Attached 2 car garage with direct access. Two Sparkling in- ground Pools with bathrooms & showers at each Pool area. Family recreation centers, Surveillance Cameras, fully paid Security guard. Gated & Secluded Basketball Court/Park Nestled in the Serene and Breathtaking Trees & Landscaping. Walking distance to School, Shopping Center, Park, and Baseball Field. EZ to Freeway 10 & 60.