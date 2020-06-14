Apartment List
185 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA with garage

West Covina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Results within 1 mile of West Covina
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
669 Calvados Avenue
669 South Calvados Avenue, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1284 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL CONDOMINIUM HOME IN COVINA - 1982 BUILT HOME IN COVINA NEAR CITRUS AND WORKMAN. IT OFFERS 3-BEDROOMS, 1 & 3/4 BATHS, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER, 2-CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
1383 Bellavista Drive
1383 Bellavista Drive, Rowland Heights, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
3545 sqft
Newer house in City of Walnut, built in 2002, in a gated community. Convenient location, close to 60 and 57 freeway, shopping, 168 Supermarket, schools and adjacent to Royal Vista Golf Course.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Walnut
1 Unit Available
20017 E Skyline Drive
20017 East Skyline Drive, Walnut, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4402 sqft
"One of a kind 180 degree unobstructed city light view"-MUST SEE!. A bit of Europe to Walnut "BELGATE ESTATE". This exquisite mediterranean style home. lavish in breathtaking 180 city lights and snow capped mountain view .

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South San Jose Hills
1 Unit Available
469 Yorbita Road
469 Yorbita Rd, South San Jose Hills, CA
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
2866 sqft
Executive Home, Features: 6 bedrooms, plus big bonus room upstairs, 4 bathrooms, 2 master bedroom with bath, Living room, dinning room, granite counter tops, maple cabinets, nice landscaping, block walls. .
Results within 5 miles of West Covina
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Glendora
24 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Dimas
2 Units Available
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
23424 Robinbrook Place
23424 Robinbrook Place, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1436 sqft
1436 SF, LOT 7573 SF, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, WALNUT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, SINGLE STORY HOME IN A QUIET & FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD OF SOUTH DIAMOND BAR, ROLL-UP GARAGE DOOR, LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, CUSTOM DRAPES & VAULTED CEILING, FORMAL DINING

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1427 Eagle Park Road
1427 Eagle Park Road, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1082 sqft
* This Property is a prime Hacienda Hts area located close to shopping mall,parks,hospital,and easy freeway access* ** Open Formal Dining W/Built -In Cabinets & Tile Floors,Cozy Kitchen ,Indoor Laundry,Tile Hallways,Private Patio,2 Car Garage** ***

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
Mayflower Village
1 Unit Available
4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006
4396 Lynd Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom front house located in Arcadia. In close approximate to El Monte and Monrovia. Easy Access to the 605 freeway, and within close approximate to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and many more.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12
1476 Forest Glen Dr, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1187 sqft
Hacienda Heights - Great Location with Well Maintained 2 Level Condo. Bright and Open Floor Plan offers 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms Condo in City of Hacienda Heights. Quiet Community. Cozy Front Yard with 3 Bedrooms are All Upstairs.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
14920 Walbrook Drive
14920 Walbrook Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1265 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath FULLY REMODELED HOUSE IN HACIENDA HEIGHTS!!! - This beautiful spacious home in the gracious city of Hacienda Heights is a fully remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with an open living concept flow.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
504 E Dalton Ave
504 East Dalton Avenue, Glendora, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath house close to everything SPA and many appliances included - https://drive.google.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Dimas
1 Unit Available
523 San Marcos Rd
523 San Marcos Road, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Quiet 2 Bed/2Bath Condo Near the Canyon - This a quiet, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located just south of downtown San Dimas in the La Cuesta Encantada Homeowner's Association.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
913 N. Cummings Road
913 Cummings Road, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1262 sqft
Single Story Home Nice Neighborhood - Single story home. Central Heating & Air . Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. All laminated wood floors. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath. with 2 car garage. Inside laundry room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Covina
1 Unit Available
1938 Covina Blvd
1938 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Two-Story Condo in Covina - This is a 2-story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in Covina off of Covina Blvd.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Duarte
1 Unit Available
1194 E GALEN ST
1194 Galen St, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
858 sqft
Cozy 2bedroom house with large yard! - STATUS Ready to show! Call office for an appointment! Great 2bedroom house with new wood laminate & fresh paint throughout! Huge back yard across from school. It has a 1car garage. Close to schools and fwy.
City Guide for West Covina, CA

West Covina's motto should be "Citizens for West Covina": the city became incorporated to stop the construction of a sewage farm within its boundaries. Citizens banded together over this controversial issue and demanded the right to declare their independence from Covina in 1923.

West Covina is less than 100 years old, which might sound old to a human, but in city years, it's still just a kid! However, it is certainly growing up fast. West Covina is already twice as big as its parent city, Covina. The locals have been going mad with development since the end of the Second World War, adding vast shopping centers, housing developments, and public buildings. The pace of growth has finally started to ease a little, which means demand for housing is quickly rising to meet the slow-down in supply. If you want to move to West Covina, now is the time to get in and grab that perfect apartment (before someone else does). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Covina, CA

West Covina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

