Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool hot tub package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room

Life is altogether better at The Colony at The Lakes. Everything is in one place: modern living, advanced amenities, and outstanding proximity to the West Covina Mall, The Lakes Mall, entertainment, dining, and the 10 Freeway. These spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in West Covina are the ultimate place to call home.