Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly carport courtyard guest parking lobby package receiving smoke-free community tennis court

Windwood Apartments, a gated community, conveniently located close to the 10 and 60 Freeways, new shopping center, and schools, we offer a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes to provide a distinctive living experience ideal for any lifestyle. Imagine coming home to a clean and peaceful community with a sparkling swimming pool, relaxing spa, fitness center, and more- all included!! Plus, our spacious apartment homes feature fabulous upgrades including, custom paint colors, graphite or Italian tile counter tops, hardwood like flooring, appliances, plush carpeting, and large patios or balconies to provide a relaxed outdoor environment. Our dedication to customer service will be evident in every step of your experience with us, from touring the property to maintenance service requests. We are here to make your living experience the very best!