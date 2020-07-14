All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like Windwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
Windwood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:47 PM

Windwood

2100 S Lark Ellen Ave · (562) 203-3236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA 91792
Amar-Lark Ellen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$1,716

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,733

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 088 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 070 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,752

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 009 · Avail. now

$2,017

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 890 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 023 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windwood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
guest parking
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
tennis court
Windwood Apartments, a gated community, conveniently located close to the 10 and 60 Freeways, new shopping center, and schools, we offer a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes to provide a distinctive living experience ideal for any lifestyle. Imagine coming home to a clean and peaceful community with a sparkling swimming pool, relaxing spa, fitness center, and more- all included!! Plus, our spacious apartment homes feature fabulous upgrades including, custom paint colors, graphite or Italian tile counter tops, hardwood like flooring, appliances, plush carpeting, and large patios or balconies to provide a relaxed outdoor environment. Our dedication to customer service will be evident in every step of your experience with us, from touring the property to maintenance service requests. We are here to make your living experience the very best!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $44
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed, weight restrictions
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Please contact our office regarding parking details. Assigned parking.
Storage Details: Storage on patio/balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windwood have any available units?
Windwood has 9 units available starting at $1,716 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does Windwood have?
Some of Windwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windwood currently offering any rent specials?
Windwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Windwood is pet friendly.
Does Windwood offer parking?
Yes, Windwood offers parking.
Does Windwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windwood have a pool?
Yes, Windwood has a pool.
Does Windwood have accessible units?
Yes, Windwood has accessible units.
Does Windwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windwood has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Windwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St
West Covina, CA 91792
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Apartments with ParkingWest Covina Dog Friendly Apartments
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity