Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

167 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Freeway Corridor
11 Units Available
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$2,036
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Galaxie
12 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Rowland
17 Units Available
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,491
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Puente
12 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eastland
7 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,746
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Freeway Corridor
1 Unit Available
620 North Chapman Street
620 North Chapman Street, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1752 sqft
Wonderful West Covina House - Lovely and modern three bedroom and two bathroom house with hardwood flooring throughout the house with granite counter tops in the kitchen which includes dishwasher gas stove, and W/D hookups inside the home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azusa-Cameron
1 Unit Available
712 S. Fernwood Street
712 South Fernwood Street, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
950 sqft
Fernwood Apartments - Property Id: 162348 SPECIAL!! Two bedroom, two story roomy apartment with private fenced patio and one full bath and 2 half baths. Recently remodeled with paint and new bath fixtures and stainless steel sink.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Galaxie
1 Unit Available
2601 East Valley Boulevard
2601 Valley Boulevard, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, granite counters, ceiling fan, air conditioning, mirrored closets, stove, microwave, dishwasher, covered parking, on-site laundry, swimming pool More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Azusa-Cameron
1 Unit Available
1831 Palomino Drive
1831 Palomino, West Covina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2046 sqft
Excellent location located in the South Hills community of West Covina with beautiful views. Walking distance to parks, shops, restaurants and grocery stores. Enjoy the community gym and pool. This home is 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
East Hills
1 Unit Available
130 S Barranca #107
130 South Barranca Street, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
This sharp single level condo in the 62+ senior community in the Courtyard of South Hills is rare find and perfect for independent senior living. The resident must be 62 years old, second resident must 49+.
Results within 1 mile of West Covina

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
3446 Baldwin Park Blvd
3446 Baldwin Park Boulevard, Baldwin Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2344 sqft
Beautiful single-story house–very spacious with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, family room, and a dining area with a breakfast nook. Updated kitchen with newer wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of West Covina
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Monrovia
32 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
37 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Glendora
25 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
San Dimas
2 Units Available
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Glendora
5 Units Available
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
764 sqft
Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Covina, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Covina renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

