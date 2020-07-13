All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like Tuscany Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
Tuscany Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Tuscany Villas

1935 E Garvey Ave N · (626) 238-1550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Freeway Corridor
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA 91791
Freeway Corridor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1935_51 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

Unit 1935_75 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

Unit 1945_21 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 468 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tuscany Villas.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
hot tub
Welcome home to Tuscany Villas, where you will love our unique immaculate grounds with beautiful Resort Style landscaping, and spectacular mountain views. Our Tuscan-Style community is located in the heart of West Covina.
Here at Tuscany Villas you will have easy access to freeways making your commute quick and hassle free. From home you’ll be able to finish your shopping, find a new outfit, and even enjoy something tasty for dinner. Restaurants, Theaters, schools, fashion shopping center, recreational parks, grocery stores, train station and more create the ideal atmosphere!

At Tuscany Villas you will find that each of our Studio and One-bedroom apartment home interiors have been tastefully remodeled with top of the line cabinets, stunning granite counter tops and hardwood flooring.

Living here you will be able to indulge in our sparkling pools that are surrounded by Jasmine. As well as additional amenities including state of the art Fitness Center, BBQ/Picnic area and 24 hours Lau

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 1 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 20 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tuscany Villas have any available units?
Tuscany Villas has 3 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does Tuscany Villas have?
Some of Tuscany Villas's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tuscany Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Tuscany Villas is offering the following rent specials: *All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details.
Is Tuscany Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Tuscany Villas is pet friendly.
Does Tuscany Villas offer parking?
Yes, Tuscany Villas offers parking.
Does Tuscany Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tuscany Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tuscany Villas have a pool?
Yes, Tuscany Villas has a pool.
Does Tuscany Villas have accessible units?
No, Tuscany Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Tuscany Villas have units with dishwashers?
No, Tuscany Villas does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Tuscany Villas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St
West Covina, CA 91792
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Apartments with ParkingWest Covina Dog Friendly Apartments
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity