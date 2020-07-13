Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill bike storage media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly e-payments hot tub

Welcome home to Tuscany Villas, where you will love our unique immaculate grounds with beautiful Resort Style landscaping, and spectacular mountain views. Our Tuscan-Style community is located in the heart of West Covina.

Here at Tuscany Villas you will have easy access to freeways making your commute quick and hassle free. From home you’ll be able to finish your shopping, find a new outfit, and even enjoy something tasty for dinner. Restaurants, Theaters, schools, fashion shopping center, recreational parks, grocery stores, train station and more create the ideal atmosphere!



At Tuscany Villas you will find that each of our Studio and One-bedroom apartment home interiors have been tastefully remodeled with top of the line cabinets, stunning granite counter tops and hardwood flooring.



Living here you will be able to indulge in our sparkling pools that are surrounded by Jasmine. As well as additional amenities including state of the art Fitness Center, BBQ/Picnic area and 24 hours Lau