Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room package receiving volleyball court courtyard game room lobby online portal

Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier. Westfield Shopping Center Mall, restaurants, parks, and schools are all within a short distance, making our central location close to all of your needs.



Here at Nola624, we are known for our large newly renovated townhome floor plans that feature privacy and convenience. Our one, two and three bedrooms apartments in West Covina CA provide a range of amenities including a stainless-steel appliance package, upgraded light fixtures, satin chrome hardware, cozy gas fireplaces, new flooring, oversized patios and much more. Our community features sparkling pools and spa, BBQ gathering area, a pet play park, a brand new fitness center, and a newly remodeled clubhouse. Surrounded by lush landscaping that makes coming home feel like you are escaping to a retreat.



You’ll find everything you need at our beautiful communit