Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:59 AM

Nola 624

624 S Glendora Ave · (626) 551-4947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA 91790
La Puente

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 836B · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 829B · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 828D · Avail. now

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 819C · Avail. Jul 20

$2,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 908B · Avail. now

$2,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 841A · Avail. Aug 10

$2,134

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 807D · Avail. Oct 1

$2,336

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nola 624.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
package receiving
volleyball court
courtyard
game room
lobby
online portal
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier. Westfield Shopping Center Mall, restaurants, parks, and schools are all within a short distance, making our central location close to all of your needs.

Here at Nola624, we are known for our large newly renovated townhome floor plans that feature privacy and convenience. Our one, two and three bedrooms apartments in West Covina CA provide a range of amenities including a stainless-steel appliance package, upgraded light fixtures, satin chrome hardware, cozy gas fireplaces, new flooring, oversized patios and much more. Our community features sparkling pools and spa, BBQ gathering area, a pet play park, a brand new fitness center, and a newly remodeled clubhouse. Surrounded by lush landscaping that makes coming home feel like you are escaping to a retreat.

You’ll find everything you need at our beautiful communit

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $51
Deposit: $199
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No Pet Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nola 624 have any available units?
Nola 624 has 11 units available starting at $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does Nola 624 have?
Some of Nola 624's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nola 624 currently offering any rent specials?
Nola 624 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nola 624 pet-friendly?
Yes, Nola 624 is pet friendly.
Does Nola 624 offer parking?
Yes, Nola 624 offers parking.
Does Nola 624 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Nola 624 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Nola 624 have a pool?
Yes, Nola 624 has a pool.
Does Nola 624 have accessible units?
No, Nola 624 does not have accessible units.
Does Nola 624 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nola 624 has units with dishwashers.
