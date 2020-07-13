All apartments in West Covina
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:30 AM

Walnut Ridge

3610 S Nogales St · (562) 203-3264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA 91792
Galaxie

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E139 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,567

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit W115 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,602

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit M130 · Avail. now

$1,814

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit W110 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Unit W132 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Unit E241 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walnut Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Walnut Ridge offers spacious and serene apartments you're unlikely to find among other communities in West Covina. We pride ourselves on offering a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere to our residents by creating the perfect place for the special things in life. Surrounded by lush landscaping and enhanced by strikingly beautiful grounds, our studio, one and two bedroom living spaces are bright and expansive. Come experience an empowering workout in our fitness center or if relaxation is the name of the game, unwind poolside or indulge in our hot tub. At Walnut Ridge, you will find all the amenities and features designed for easy living. Our community places you nearby parks, trails, schools, shopping centers, theatres and many delectable dining options. For your convenience, we are also walking distance to public transportation and provide easy freeway access. Serene living is waiting for you at Walnut Ridge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $500 O.A.C.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for first pet, $250 for second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walnut Ridge have any available units?
Walnut Ridge has 17 units available starting at $1,567 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does Walnut Ridge have?
Some of Walnut Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walnut Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Walnut Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walnut Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Walnut Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Walnut Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Walnut Ridge offers parking.
Does Walnut Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Walnut Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Walnut Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Walnut Ridge has a pool.
Does Walnut Ridge have accessible units?
No, Walnut Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Walnut Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walnut Ridge has units with dishwashers.
