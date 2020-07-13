Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Walnut Ridge offers spacious and serene apartments you're unlikely to find among other communities in West Covina. We pride ourselves on offering a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere to our residents by creating the perfect place for the special things in life. Surrounded by lush landscaping and enhanced by strikingly beautiful grounds, our studio, one and two bedroom living spaces are bright and expansive. Come experience an empowering workout in our fitness center or if relaxation is the name of the game, unwind poolside or indulge in our hot tub. At Walnut Ridge, you will find all the amenities and features designed for easy living. Our community places you nearby parks, trails, schools, shopping centers, theatres and many delectable dining options. For your convenience, we are also walking distance to public transportation and provide easy freeway access. Serene living is waiting for you at Walnut Ridge.