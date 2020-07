Woodside Village Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Woodside Village Apartment Homes in West Covina is centrally located near the 10, 60, 605 and 57 Freeways in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley. Lush green landscaping surrounds our well spaced buildings to provide a peaceful environment. Our grounds entire report are kept clean and well maintained for your comfort and enjoyment. Woodside Village offers studios, one, and two-bedroom apartment floor plans. Our community includes two pools with barbecue areas, and a spa.