Apartment List
/
CA
/
west covina
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

115 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Covina renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Eastland
7 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,746
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Freeway Corridor
3 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.

1 of 6

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Valinda
1 Unit Available
1308 S Sandy Hook Street
1308 S Sandy Hook St, West Covina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1708 sqft
TURN KEY HOME IN THE CENTER OF WEST COVINA. THIS BEAUTIFUL, WELL KEPT HOME OFFERS THREE BEDROOMS, TWO BATHROOMS. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
Results within 1 mile of West Covina
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
3446 Baldwin Park Blvd
3446 Baldwin Park Boulevard, Baldwin Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2344 sqft
Beautiful single-story house–very spacious with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, family room, and a dining area with a breakfast nook. Updated kitchen with newer wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of West Covina
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Glendora
24 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Azusa
4 Units Available
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Brea-Olinda
21 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Glendora
1 Unit Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
12920 Dalewood St 53
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 53 Available 06/22/20 NEW COMING SOON UPSTAIRS EMAIL 2 GET PREQUALIFIED - Property Id: 287462 ALL NEW UNIT! UPSTAIRS - UNIT SOON TO COME!! 1 BED 1 BATH 1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM ACCEPTING 3RD PARTY CHECKS (NO RAPID REHOUSING) SECTION 8 BALDWIN

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
River East
1 Unit Available
3837 Maxson Rd
3837 Maxson Road, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
DOWNSTAIRS GORGEOUS W LARGE PATIO - EMAIL 2 C UNIT - Property Id: 283829 DO NOT KNOCK ON ANYONE'S DOOR 3837 MAXSON ROAD EL MONTE CA 91732 MOVE IN READY GORGEOUS UPSTAIRS UNIT ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL UPSTAIRS UNIT QUIET COMPLEX WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Covina
1 Unit Available
913 N. Cummings Road
913 Cummings Road, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1262 sqft
Single Story Home Nice Neighborhood - Single story home. Central Heating & Air . Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops. All laminated wood floors. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath. with 2 car garage. Inside laundry room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Azusa
1 Unit Available
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1964 Camberley Ln #142
1964 Camberley Ln, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1199 sqft
1964 Camberley Ln #142 Available 07/01/20 1964 CAMBERLEY LN #142 HACIENDA HEIGHTS, 91745 (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom Condo for rent in Hacienda Heights.
City Guide for West Covina, CA

West Covina's motto should be "Citizens for West Covina": the city became incorporated to stop the construction of a sewage farm within its boundaries. Citizens banded together over this controversial issue and demanded the right to declare their independence from Covina in 1923.

West Covina is less than 100 years old, which might sound old to a human, but in city years, it's still just a kid! However, it is certainly growing up fast. West Covina is already twice as big as its parent city, Covina. The locals have been going mad with development since the end of the Second World War, adding vast shopping centers, housing developments, and public buildings. The pace of growth has finally started to ease a little, which means demand for housing is quickly rising to meet the slow-down in supply. If you want to move to West Covina, now is the time to get in and grab that perfect apartment (before someone else does). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West Covina, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Covina renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Covina 3 BedroomsWest Covina Accessible ApartmentsWest Covina Apartments under $1,700
West Covina Apartments under $1500West Covina Apartments with BalconyWest Covina Apartments with GarageWest Covina Apartments with GymWest Covina Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Covina Apartments with Move-in Specials
West Covina Apartments with ParkingWest Covina Apartments with PoolWest Covina Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly PlacesWest Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside