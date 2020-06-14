115 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA with hardwood floors
West Covina's motto should be "Citizens for West Covina": the city became incorporated to stop the construction of a sewage farm within its boundaries. Citizens banded together over this controversial issue and demanded the right to declare their independence from Covina in 1923.
West Covina is less than 100 years old, which might sound old to a human, but in city years, it's still just a kid! However, it is certainly growing up fast. West Covina is already twice as big as its parent city, Covina. The locals have been going mad with development since the end of the Second World War, adding vast shopping centers, housing developments, and public buildings. The pace of growth has finally started to ease a little, which means demand for housing is quickly rising to meet the slow-down in supply. If you want to move to West Covina, now is the time to get in and grab that perfect apartment (before someone else does). See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Covina renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.