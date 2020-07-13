Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

260 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Covina apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,573
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
La Puente
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,336
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
19 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,575
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
20 Units Available
Rowland
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,641
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
940 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,009
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
Galaxie
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,567
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Valinda
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1156 sqft
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
9 Units Available
Amar-Lark Ellen
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,716
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
1434 S. Conlon Avenue
1434 South Conlon Avenue, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1377 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent in quiet neighborhood of West Covina - This home is a stunning and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with modern upgrades! Situated on a quiet residential street of West Covina, this home is just what you have been

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Galaxie
2601 East Valley Boulevard
2601 Valley Boulevard, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, granite counters, ceiling fan, air conditioning, mirrored closets, stove, microwave, dishwasher, covered parking, on-site laundry, swimming pool More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
East Hills
130 S Barranca #107
130 South Barranca Street, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
This sharp single level condo in the 62+ senior community in the Courtyard of South Hills is rare find and perfect for independent senior living. The resident must be 62 years old, second resident must 49+.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Valinda
1110 S Susanna Avenue
1110 South Susanna Avenue, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1731 sqft
Great Rental in West Covina. Clean, large, lots of room to raise a family. Quiet Neighborhood. Owner pays for pool and gardening services. Very clean property. Please contact Jerry at 626.383.7151 or Alexander at 626.388.8636 for a private showing.
Results within 1 mile of West Covina
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
2 Units Available
Covina
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community featuring a pool and gym. Units have patios or balconies, hardwood floors and granite counters. Numerous nearby restaurants. Close to attractions such as Raging Waters Waterpark and South Hills Country Club.

1 of 71

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Walnut
20017 E Skyline Drive
20017 East Skyline Drive, Walnut, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4402 sqft
One of a kind 180 degree unobstructed city light view"-MUST SEE!. A bit of Europe to Walnut "BELGATE ESTATE". This exquisite mediterranean style home. lavish in breathtaking 180 city lights and snow capped mountain view .

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
West Puente Valley
1015 Millbury Avenue
1015 Millbury Avenue, West Puente Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Please text or call Listing agent Anh Lam 909 327 1679 for an appointment to view the house.
Results within 5 miles of West Covina
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,918
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Covina
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
$2,225
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1141 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent. Imagine a unique blend of community, creativity, and location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Covina, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Covina apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

