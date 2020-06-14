Apartment List
/
CA
/
west covina
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

81 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Rowland
15 Units Available
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
655 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Freeway Corridor
11 Units Available
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
830 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
637 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Eastland
7 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
725 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
726 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
La Puente
12 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
703 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Freeway Corridor
3 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of West Covina
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Results within 5 miles of West Covina
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
708 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
35 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
925 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Glendora
24 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
745 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
685 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
762 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
Glendora
5 Units Available
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
764 sqft
Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Brea-Olinda
21 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
719 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Azusa
4 Units Available
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Avocado Heights
1 Unit Available
216 Basetdale Ave
216 South Basetdale Avenue, Avocado Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Available 09/09/20 Back House - Property Id: 299586 Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath back house. Gated private driveway/entrance. Granite counter tops, laminate flooring, a/c, shared backyard, washer hookup. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
12920 Dalewood St 53
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
Unit 53 Available 06/22/20 NEW COMING SOON UPSTAIRS EMAIL 2 GET PREQUALIFIED - Property Id: 287462 ALL NEW UNIT! UPSTAIRS - UNIT SOON TO COME!! 1 BED 1 BATH 1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM ACCEPTING 3RD PARTY CHECKS (NO RAPID REHOUSING) SECTION 8 BALDWIN

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Azusa
1 Unit Available
777 South Citrus Avenue
777 South Citrus Avenue, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
It is the remodeled condo located on the Citrus Ave. The property contains 1 full bed and 1 full bath and a small reading room. Close to Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, market, CVS, and high school.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
Glendora
1 Unit Available
216 1/2 W Carroll
216 1/2 W Carroll Ave, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
$1100.00 rent for his small one bedroom one bath house. It features 7 new double pane windows, new flooring, new paint, and a small bonus room which is perfect for a couple or individual.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3775 Legato Court
3775 Legato Court, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
740 sqft
Don’t miss the opportunity to lease this upgraded end unit condominium in Allegro Villas! This 1bed, 1bath condo also offers a small room that could be used as an office or playroom.

June 2020 West Covina Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Covina Rent Report. West Covina rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Covina rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 West Covina Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Covina Rent Report. West Covina rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Covina rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

West Covina rents declined significantly over the past month

West Covina rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in West Covina stand at $1,799 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,312 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. West Covina's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in West Covina over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Covina

    As rents have fallen slightly in West Covina, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Covina is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • West Covina's median two-bedroom rent of $2,312 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in West Covina.
    • While rents in West Covina fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Covina than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where West Covina is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Covina 3 BedroomsWest Covina Accessible ApartmentsWest Covina Apartments under $1,700
    West Covina Apartments under $1500West Covina Apartments with BalconyWest Covina Apartments with GarageWest Covina Apartments with GymWest Covina Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Covina Apartments with Move-in Specials
    West Covina Apartments with ParkingWest Covina Apartments with PoolWest Covina Apartments with Washer-DryerWest Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly PlacesWest Covina Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
    Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
    Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Freeway Corridor

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
    University of California-Riverside