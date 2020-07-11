Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 AM

85 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Eastland
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
22 Units Available
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodside
2201 Shirlee St
2201 Shirlee Street, West Covina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
NEW REMODEL, NEAR FILIPINO MARKET AT WEST COVINA - Property Id: 310264 JUST FINISH REMODEL THE WHOLE HOUSE, IN WOOD SIDE VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
East Hills
130 S Barranca #107
130 South Barranca Street, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
This sharp single level condo in the 62+ senior community in the Courtyard of South Hills is rare find and perfect for independent senior living. The resident must be 62 years old, second resident must 49+.
Results within 1 mile of West Covina

1 of 71

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Walnut
20017 E Skyline Drive
20017 East Skyline Drive, Walnut, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4402 sqft
One of a kind 180 degree unobstructed city light view"-MUST SEE!. A bit of Europe to Walnut "BELGATE ESTATE". This exquisite mediterranean style home. lavish in breathtaking 180 city lights and snow capped mountain view .
Results within 5 miles of West Covina
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
36 Units Available
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
$2,225
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Hacienda Heights
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
19 Units Available
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,315
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
39 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
2 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
12 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1141 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent. Imagine a unique blend of community, creativity, and location.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Azusa
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
12920 Dalewood St 60
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSTAIR LOVERS -MOVE IN READY - .

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Avocado Heights
216 Basetdale Ave
216 South Basetdale Avenue, Avocado Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Back House - Property Id: 299586 For one person only!!!!Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath back house. Gated private driveway/entrance. Granite counter tops, laminate flooring, a/c, shared backyard, washer hookup. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Diamond Bar
22921 Rio Lobos Rd
22921 Rio Lobos Road, Diamond Bar, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
22921 RIO LOBOS RD. DIAMOND BAR 91765 (4 BED / 2 BATH + BONUS ROOM) - Welcome home to Rio Lobos! As you enter you will immediately notice the bright homey feeling this property offers.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Walnut
20912 Northview Drive
20912 Northview Drive, Walnut, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1811 sqft
This fabulous 3 bed and 2.5 bath home is located in the prestigious Walnut Ridge community. Home has high ceilings, living room and family room on the main floor along with a guest bathroom. Hardwood flooring throughout except two bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
2320 S. Diamond Bar Blvd. Unit F
2320 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
970 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo with washer, dryer, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Kitchen has quartz countertops. 2 parking spaces - one garage with storage space and 1 carport. Common swimming pool, 2 jacuzzis and BBQ grills.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
1338 S Diamond Bar Blvd
1338 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1079 sqft
This home is in the prestigious Walnut school district. It has a open space floor plan with plenty of natural light.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Downtown El Monte
3676 Tyler Ave
3676 Tyler Avenue, El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/15/20 El Monte - Property Id: 306297 Available July 15 Huge 1,500 square feet unit Like new with modern features, built in 2008 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths High Ceiling Living room, dining room and den 2-car garage with private direct

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Heights
1513 Dunswell Avenue
1513 Dunswell Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1157 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single story home located at the end of a cup-de-sac in a highly desired area. Recently remodeled with windows, flooring, New bathrooms, paints....

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
2990 Malaga Circle
2990 Malaga Circle, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1480 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This light and bright turn key End unit is located in one of desirable "Lake Bright" gated community. This highly desirable Walnut Valley Unified school distract neighborhood home with a short distance to market place, restaurants and more.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Rowland Heights
1645 Greencastle Avenue
1645 Greencastle Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1313 sqft
SHARP CLEAN TOWNHOUSE BEING USSED AS 3 BEEDROOMS AND A DEN - COOULD EASILY BE A 4 BEDROOM. GREAT COOVENIENT LOCATION IN THE CENTER OF ROWLAND HEIGHTS.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
511 E Live Oak Avenue
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
UPGRADED TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO!! Arcadia School District!!! Spacious 2 Master Suites and too many upgrades to list! Fully remodeled kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter tops and convenient breakfast nook.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
San Dimas
1166 St George Dr
1166 Saint George Drive, San Dimas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1244 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Dimas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, solar, patio deck, shutters, upgraded flooring, and two car garage.

July 2020 West Covina Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 West Covina Rent Report. West Covina rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Covina rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 West Covina Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 West Covina Rent Report. West Covina rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Covina rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

West Covina rent trends were flat over the past month

West Covina rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in West Covina stand at $1,798 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,310 for a two-bedroom. West Covina's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in West Covina over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Covina

    As rents have fallen slightly in West Covina, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Covina is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • West Covina's median two-bedroom rent of $2,310 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in West Covina fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Covina than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where West Covina is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

