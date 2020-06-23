1640 E Autumn Drive

Amenities

Well Maintained, Comfortable, Cozy, Clean Single Family Home located in a Quiet Area of West Covina ..... 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths ( a master suite, two hallway bedrooms and 1 hallway bathroom).... Newer A/C and Heating System, Hardwood flooring in Living Room, Dining Room & Hallway, Newer Carpet in all three bedrooms, Recent Interior Paint, Newer Water heater.... convenient located between 10 FWY and 60 FWY, Easy Access to Freeways, Shopping and Restaurants..... No Smoking... The property is not qualified for Section 8.