609 Portola Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM
1 of 10
609 Portola Avenue
609 Portola Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
609 Portola Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Immaculate, cheerful, private gated car entrance, front and back planters. Near schools, Torrance library, restaurants, mall and easy freeway access.
(RLNE5435833)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 609 Portola Avenue have any available units?
609 Portola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Torrance Rent Report
.
Is 609 Portola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 Portola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Portola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 609 Portola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 609 Portola Avenue offer parking?
No, 609 Portola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 609 Portola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Portola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Portola Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 Portola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 Portola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 Portola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Portola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Portola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Portola Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Portola Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
