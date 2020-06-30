All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 609 Portola Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
609 Portola Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

609 Portola Avenue

609 Portola Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

609 Portola Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Immaculate, cheerful, private gated car entrance, front and back planters. Near schools, Torrance library, restaurants, mall and easy freeway access.

(RLNE5435833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Portola Avenue have any available units?
609 Portola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 609 Portola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 Portola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Portola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 609 Portola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 609 Portola Avenue offer parking?
No, 609 Portola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 609 Portola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Portola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Portola Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 Portola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 Portola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 Portola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Portola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Portola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Portola Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Portola Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles