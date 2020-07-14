All apartments in Torrance
Parkview on Yukon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Parkview on Yukon

Open Now until 6pm
16705 Yukon Ave · (334) 310-1540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1670509 · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 1673304 · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 1670504 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkview on Yukon.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles. Live the South Bay life five miles from the sand, moments from renowned restaurants and shopping and adjacent to Alondra Park, complete with sports courts and a golf course. Each residence is bright and airy and features designer quartz finishes, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious terrace. Two resort-like pools and lush green lawns are shared exclusively by residents, ideal for weekend lawn games and daily dining al fresco. Covered parking is included and Yukon Avenue’s park-like setting provides lots of street guest parking. Less than one mile from El Camino College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkview on Yukon have any available units?
Parkview on Yukon has 5 units available starting at $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkview on Yukon have?
Some of Parkview on Yukon's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkview on Yukon currently offering any rent specials?
Parkview on Yukon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkview on Yukon pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkview on Yukon is pet friendly.
Does Parkview on Yukon offer parking?
Yes, Parkview on Yukon offers parking.
Does Parkview on Yukon have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkview on Yukon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkview on Yukon have a pool?
Yes, Parkview on Yukon has a pool.
Does Parkview on Yukon have accessible units?
No, Parkview on Yukon does not have accessible units.
Does Parkview on Yukon have units with dishwashers?
No, Parkview on Yukon does not have units with dishwashers.
