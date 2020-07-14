Parkview on Yukon

Amenities

New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles. Live the South Bay life five miles from the sand, moments from renowned restaurants and shopping and adjacent to Alondra Park, complete with sports courts and a golf course. Each residence is bright and airy and features designer quartz finishes, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious terrace. Two resort-like pools and lush green lawns are shared exclusively by residents, ideal for weekend lawn games and daily dining al fresco. Covered parking is included and Yukon Avenue’s park-like setting provides lots of street guest parking. Less than one mile from El Camino College.