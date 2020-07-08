Rent Calculator
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
4010 West 176th Street
4010 West 176th Street
4010 176th Street
Location
4010 176th Street, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
large 3 bed 2 bath Torrance home. All hardwood and tile floors. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4010 West 176th Street have any available units?
4010 West 176th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Torrance, CA
.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Torrance Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4010 West 176th Street have?
Some of 4010 West 176th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 4010 West 176th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4010 West 176th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 West 176th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4010 West 176th Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Torrance
.
Does 4010 West 176th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4010 West 176th Street offers parking.
Does 4010 West 176th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 West 176th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 West 176th Street have a pool?
No, 4010 West 176th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4010 West 176th Street have accessible units?
No, 4010 West 176th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 West 176th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 West 176th Street has units with dishwashers.
