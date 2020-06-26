3506 229th Pl

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in west Torrance. Attached 2 car garage. front and back yards. Nice quite street. close to shopping and restaurants. Washer Dryer and fridge included. Sorry no pets at this property. 3506 229th place 310-561-8883
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
