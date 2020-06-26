All apartments in Torrance
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:37 AM

3506 229th Pl

3506 West 229th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3506 West 229th Place, Torrance, CA 90505

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in west Torrance. Attached 2 car garage. front and back yards. Nice quite street. close to shopping and restaurants.
Washer Dryer and fridge included.
Sorry no pets at this property.
3506 229th place
310-561-8883

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 229th Pl have any available units?
3506 229th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 229th Pl have?
Some of 3506 229th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 229th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3506 229th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 229th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3506 229th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 3506 229th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3506 229th Pl offers parking.
Does 3506 229th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 229th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 229th Pl have a pool?
No, 3506 229th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3506 229th Pl have accessible units?
No, 3506 229th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 229th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 229th Pl has units with dishwashers.
